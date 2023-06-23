Biathlete Campbell Wright explains reason for joining US

It was an emotional decision, but a logical one.

That’s how biathlete Campbell Wright has described his call to swap allegiance from New Zealand to the US starting from July 1.

1News revealed Wright’s decision earlier this week, with his first-hand look at the mountain of resources available to the US team after training with them for the past year a big factor in the call.

Even as Wright stood on the podium after winning this year's Junior World Title with New Zealand, it was more a matter of when, not if.

“My coaches and my teammates and me all knew I was going to the USA next year,” Wright said.

“I don’t think any proper Kiwi wants to race for any other country other than New Zealand and I was very much in that same boat but it kind of came down to whether or not I wanted to put my national pride in front of my results or goals.”

As a member of Team USA, Wright can now access everything he needs – from equipment and education to facilities and funds.

“All costs are covered,” he said.

“‘Here’s some money so you can buy petrol, buy a flight to New Zealand,’ and you’re just like, ‘mint’.

“That’s all I need – I’m 21, if they’re paying for everything I’m going to smile and just say, ‘sounds good to me’.”

Wright's rise is all down to hard work, spending countless hours training at Wanaka Snow Farm where he has now inspired the next generation.

Campbell Wright competes in the 20km individual biathlon race at the Beijing Winter Olympics. (Source: Getty)

“He believes that the snow farm is the ace in the hole, and he just seems to be able to pass that on to youngsters,” Wanaka Snow Farm trustee John Burridge said.

“I hadn't been down there for two or three years and was amazed at the number of kids that were in cross country.”

Wright might have jumped ship but he believes New Zealand is on the right track when it comes to development.

“They have more younger kids now and they’re planning on going to Europe as a team with more than one New Zealander which is something that I never did.”

He's now based at Lake Placid in upstate New York and determined to make it feel more like “home”.

“I have stashed New Zealand flags out at the training centre in venues and stuff. I bought some off AliExpress and was just putting them around.”