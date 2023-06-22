'Tremendous talent' - Aaron Smith on new All Black Cam Roigard

Change is coming for Aaron Smith; he and his family have relocated from Dunedin to Whitianga in the Coromandel as they prepare for their move to Japan at the end of the year.

Smith also has a new understudy in the form of outstanding Hurricanes halfback Cam Roigard as he contemplates his final Rugby Championship and World Cup before his departure, but what hasn’t changed is his excitement at hearing his name announced for the All Blacks and his willingness to improve himself and his teammates.

That includes Roigard, the 22-year-old who made a name for himself at Counties-Manukau after not being wanted by Waikato, and strung together some stunning performances for the Hurricanes this season to demand higher honours.

Smith, 34, met Roigard for the first time only an hour or two before the All Blacks had their first training session of the year in Mount Maunganui yesterday after being impressed by the youngster’s form over the last few years.

“I’m a big halfback fan obviously and what he did with Counties-Manukau a couple of years ago and last year, and obviously with the All Blacks XV and then his season this year… it’s well deserved, I’m absolutely stoked for him,” Smith told 1News of Roigard’s selection.

“He’s my roomie this week so I’m pretty excited about getting to know him.

“He’s a tremendous talent and I’m really excited to get to work with him and try to learn some things off him as well. He has a bright future. As an older All Black you get the vibe of the newbies coming in. You remember all the feelings you had when you were first in the camp.”

For Smith the vibes have been high since Sunday. The Highlanders just missed out on the Super Rugby playoffs after only registering five victories this year but after an emotional farewell to the team and the city he has represented since 2011, there was an All Blacks call-up to prepare for.

“I used that two weeks to get really excited about being in this position,” he said.

Cam Roigard in familiar pose this season - scoring a try for the Hurricanes. (Source: Photosport)

“To hear my name get called out on Sunday night was really special. It’s special every time. To have all my family around me to listen to the announcement was cool. We kept the kids up – they were right there - they didn’t really know what was going on but it meant a lot to me in a World Cup year.”

Twenty All Black squad members involved in Saturday’s Super Rugby Pacific final between the Chiefs and Crusaders have yet to assemble with the group – they will in Auckland on Tuesday – but Smith said the next few days in the Mount would be hugely beneficial.

Tevita Mafileo, Asafo Aumua and Stephen Perofeta have been drafted in to train with the All Blacks until Friday.

“It’s great to be around the energy and the coaches,” Smith said.

“This week is a little top up to help you be really prepared for next week. I’ve had two weeks to train and get my mind and body right. This week is another opportunity to sharpen it up again and come next week really hoe in.”

The All Blacks’ first Rugby Championship Test is against Argentina in Mendoza on July 8.