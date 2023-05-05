NZ to host top women's rugby nations in inaugural tournament

The Black Ferns have had their 2023 calendar receive a potentially significant boost this afternoon with official confirmation that New Zealand will host the inaugural WXV competition in October.

The tournament will feature the top six nations in the world with nine Tests to be played over three weekends in Aotearoa.

England, France, and Wales will join the top three sides from July's Pacific Four Series which is made up of the Black Ferns, Australia, USA and Canada.

It means the Black Ferns aren't confirmed for the tournament just yet but a top three finish will be a big boost for the reigning world champions' season after New Zealand Rugby previously announced just one home Test this year - an O'Reilly Cup fixture in September.

"We are thrilled to now be able to announce we will host the inaugural WXV1 Tournament here in New Zealand. This offers fans another opportunity to witness the best of women’s rugby right on their doorstep," NZR chief executive Mark Robinson said.

"We are embarking on a huge year for the Black Ferns who will play seven Tests in total and hopefully four of those Tests on home soil. It will be a challenging but exciting schedule for the team.

"We look forward to seeing New Zealanders throw their support behind women’s sport as New Zealand once again becomes the focal point for international women’s rugby."

Fans flocked to Eden Park to watch the Rugby World Cup. (Source: Photosport)

WXV1 will take place on October 21 and 28 as well as November 4 with venues and kickoff times to be announced in the coming weeks, Robinson added.

“We saw how rugby fans responded to the Rugby World Cup last year and we have worked hard to ensure we can deliver a comprehensive Test schedule for the Black Ferns in 2023," he said.

"We want to give as many Kiwis as possible, across the country, the chance to experience and be inspired by world class women’s rugby and the unique game day atmosphere.”

The Black Ferns' Test season begins on June 29 with Australia hosting them in the first of two O’Reilly Cup matches, which doubles as a Pacific Four Series fixture, in Brisbane.

The team then travels to Canada in July for the final two rounds of the Pacific Four Series before the second O’Reilly Cup match will be played in New Zealand in September, with the venue still to be confirmed.