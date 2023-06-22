'Huge systemic issues' at Oranga Tamariki - Children's Commissioner

There are significant system issues at Oranga Tamariki, according to the Children's Commissioner, Judge Frances Eivers.

Two Oranga Tamariki staff members have been stood down following allegations of inappropriate sexual behaviour. The ministry's chief executive Chappie Te Kani revealed yesterday investigations have been launched.

Speaking to Breakfast this morning, Eivers said: "There are probably huge systemic issues within Oranga Tamariki, that's been shown in the Royal Commission and the stories that came out of that.

"What's important is that that's recognised, and action is taken."

She also said she hopes an investigation and rapid review of residences will make a difference.

"When we're talking about the safety of children, it's very, very important. So yes, another report, yes another review, but I have to say there's been decisive action on this and these allegations are serious enough to involve the police."

She also repeated calls to shut down the Oranga Tamariki facilities, comparing them to prisons.

"I advocate strongly for them to be closed down.

"These are old models, that probably go back to the 50s, 60s, and 70s," Eivers said.

"They're akin to a prison. Why are we putting our mokopuna, our children, in prisons?"

Eivers said the rooms are concrete and aren't appropriate for children.

She said for the most part the staff in those facilities are helpful but they aren't well enough supervised.

"It only takes a couple of bad apples to make things unsafe."