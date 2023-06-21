Minister attacks 'Mr Tesla' while defending Oranga Tamariki

A National MP says the Children's Minister took up the "lowest form of attack" after he called Christopher Luxon "Mr Tesla" whilst defending Oranga Tamariki after today's revelations of misconduct allegations at youth residences.

Minister Kelvin Davis withdrew and apologised for using the nickname after an interjection from the speaker. It came amid an emotional debate in Parliament as MPs made speeches following the announcement of a "rapid" investigation this morning.

Earlier this morning, Oranga Tamariki's chief executive called an unplanned media conference to reveal that two staffers have been stood down following allegations of inappropriate sexual behaviour at youth residences.

Former Police Commissioner Mike Bush has been handed control over all Youth Justice and Care and Protection residences whilst he carries out a "rapid review" of the incident.

In the House this afternoon, Davis was responding to an emotional speech by ACT MP Karen Chhour, where she criticised state care and linked today's news to historical abuse associated with state care.

After heckles from the opposition, the minister began pointed criticism aimed at the National Party ten minutes into his 15-minute response.

He said: "They'd be sitting there screaming if nothing was done. The fact [is] that something has been done immediately. You didn't listen to the first half of the speech."

Davis went on to criticise Oranga Tamariki's history and added that complaints about the system had since "dried up".

"The National and the ACT government established Oranga Tamariki, and it was failing right from the outset. It has taken me, as minister, to actually start making the changes," the minister said.

"Every single day—every single day—we were hearing complaints about Oranga Tamariki, and now that's dried up. That was dried up carefully, but there will be every now and then something like this, where a staff member lets the rest of the team down.

Oranga Tamariki said "considerable" work to improve youth justice facilities was under way, to buildings, security systems, culture, policy and practice. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

"But that party over there had no answers when they were in Government."

"They changed the system, but it failed."

Luxon then spoke over Davis: "Going political on a day like today? No, not good enough."

"Mr Tesla there. Mr Tesla is pointing the finger," the minister responded.

In the past few weeks, Christopher Luxon has come under criticism for his family's ownership of a Tesla and his stance against subsidies for EV purchasers.

At that point in Davis' speaking time, Speaker Adrian Rurawhe interjected and asked him to withdraw and apologise for his comment. The minister then did so.

Davis continued: "You are the government that wants to arrest more and throw more people into residences. That's the problem."

"Nicola Willis' party is the party that failed young people and [Labour] is making the improvements to Oranga Tamariki.

"They can say what they want as much as they want. The reality is that their track record has been a record of failure in terms of protecting children."

He then defended the agency's handling of the situation: "What happened over the 50 years of the royal commission of inquiry was systemic and it was enduring. This shows, because the incidents happened very recently, Oranga Tamariki has acted immediately.

"It shows that this is not systemic, this is not enduring, and this is not long-going."

National's social development spokesperson Louise Upston responded after Davis spoke, where she criticised the minister's approach to answering the question.

Utterly disgraceful behaviour from Kelvin Davis. Attacking National and Luxon in urgent debate about awful alleged offending in Oranga Tamariki facilities. He should apologise, and this tired, useless, inept government should be thrown out of office. — Christopher Bishop (@cjsbishop) June 21, 2023

"We have a duty of care of the highest level to those children, and so it is frustrating to be in the House today and to have heard completely and utterly empty words from the Minister. Not once did I get a glimpse of his heart and his care," she said.

"Having been in the House and listened to the minister responsible, I feel as if my heart has been ripped out, squashed, and torn apart, because not once did that Minister take responsibility.

"Instead, he turns around and makes the lowest form of defensive attack. And that's exactly what we saw. Instead, what we should have is humanity for those five children, and I am deeply concerned that there are others to come.

Speaking to the Herald later, Davis said: "Parts of my speech may not have reflected how seriously I am taking this incident as Minister for Children."

Labour MP Angie Warren-Clark spoke shortly after and said, "we need to not play politics" on the issue as it was a "serious matter" involved.

"I want to also acknowledge Jan Logie for her speech as well... I think it brought some more decorum to the House at a time that I think we need to not play politics."

Shanan Halbert followed up and criticised the opposition for shouting over Davis.

"I've listened to the contributions from across the room this afternoon, and I ask every politician in this House to take a step back, to humble ourselves for just a moment, albeit the political excitement of the day, " the Labour MP said.

"I hear from across the House calling out a Minister for pointing his finger.

"Yet, at that part of his speech, 11 minutes into it—11 minutes—the opposition had shouted over him; acknowledging the issue, talking about what action had been taken by Oranga Tamariki on a very, very serious allegation."