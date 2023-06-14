New Zealand
Pair allegedly defrauded Oranga Tamariki of over $2m

5:22pm
The SFO alleges it began when Neha Sharma gave false references to secure her job at OT. (Source: istock.com)

A former Oranga Tamariki employee has been charged over an alleged $2 million fraud.

The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has accused Neha Sharma, a former Oranga Tamariki (OT) property manager, of awarding over $2 million worth of work to her husband Amandeep Sharma's construction company without OT knowing.

The pair face charges of obtaining by deception and money laundering, while Neha also faces charges of using a forged document.

The SFO alleges it began when Neha gave false references to secure her job at OT.

In her job, she was responsible "for managing aspects of properties in the Canterbury region, including maintenance, upkeep and modifications", the SFO said in a statement this afternoon.

"Once in the role, the SFO alleges Mrs Sharma set up her husband's company Divine Connection as a contractor, without declaring a conflict of interest," the statement said.

"Mrs Sharma is then alleged to have worked with her husband to ensure work was assigned to his company over other approved suppliers."

The SFO said the pair submitted and approved invoices together throughout 2021 and 2022 without declaring a conflict of interest.

"In total OT paid Divine Connection just over $2 million," the SFO statement said.

"Money laundering charges faced by the couple relate to almost $800,000 which was transferred to overseas bank accounts in India.

"The Police Asset Recovery Unit has been working in close co-operation with colleagues in India and as a result has located and restrained the funds. Proceedings are underway to ultimately return the funds to New Zealand."

A restraining order has also been issued over the couple's properties in Aotearoa.

"We would like to acknowledge the police and Indian authorities for their swift action and assistance in securing the defendants' assets, as well as the co-operation of Oranga Tamariki in the investigation," SFO director Karen Chang said.

Amandeep Sharma appeared in Christchurch District Court today.

Neha Sharma is currently in India. A warrant has been issued for her arrest, but it will "lie in court" until the pair's next scheduled appearance. It will only be executed on the 26th of July.

