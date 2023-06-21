2 Oranga Tamariki staffers accused of inappropriate sexual behaviour

Two Oranga Tamariki staff members have been stood down following allegations of inappropriate sexual behaviour.

Oranga Tamariki chief executive Chappie Te Kani said in a statement this morning that an investigation has been launched.

"There are two investigations that have commenced to determine the exact nature and extent of any offending.

"Police were brought in immediately and have active investigations which are ongoing. In addition, Oranga Tamariki is conducting its own internal investigations.

"The allegations involve inappropriate sexual behaviour."

The alleged inappropriate sexual behaviour occurred in the ministry's residences for young people.

He said while further details will remain private for the time being, the public can be assured that at the appropriate time, the findings will be made public.

"I made the decision that I was not prepared to wait for the outcome of any investigation. Whilst these are currently individual and isolated incidents, one is one too many.

"I am not prepared to compromise on the welfare of our tamariki. Children and young people in our care must be cared for," Te Kani said.

He said Police Commissioner Mike Bush has also been brought into the investigation.

"As of this Friday he will take on the leadership of all Youth Justice and Care and Protection residences. In addition to the day-to-day leadership, he will lead a rapid review across all our residences including our Oranga Tamariki community-based homes."