New Zealand
1News

2 Oranga Tamariki staffers accused of inappropriate sexual behaviour

11:42am
Oranga Tamariki.

Oranga Tamariki.

Two Oranga Tamariki staff members have been stood down following allegations of inappropriate sexual behaviour.

Oranga Tamariki chief executive Chappie Te Kani said in a statement this morning that an investigation has been launched.

"There are two investigations that have commenced to determine the exact nature and extent of any offending.

"Police were brought in immediately and have active investigations which are ongoing. In addition, Oranga Tamariki is conducting its own internal investigations.

"The allegations involve inappropriate sexual behaviour."

The alleged inappropriate sexual behaviour occurred in the ministry's residences for young people.

He said while further details will remain private for the time being, the public can be assured that at the appropriate time, the findings will be made public.

"I made the decision that I was not prepared to wait for the outcome of any investigation. Whilst these are currently individual and isolated incidents, one is one too many.

"I am not prepared to compromise on the welfare of our tamariki. Children and young people in our care must be cared for," Te Kani said.

He said Police Commissioner Mike Bush has also been brought into the investigation.

"As of this Friday he will take on the leadership of all Youth Justice and Care and Protection residences. In addition to the day-to-day leadership, he will lead a rapid review across all our residences including our Oranga Tamariki community-based homes."

New ZealandCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

Pair accused of deceiving Afghan refugees, swindling $450,000

Pair accused of deceiving Afghan refugees, swindling $450,000

The two men demanded thousands from eligible evacuees, who could access a free Government service.

12 mins ago

'Be vigilant' - Warning after big spike in cybercrime losses

'Be vigilant' - Warning after big spike in cybercrime losses

Cybercrime reports are up 12% from last quarter and financial losses are up 66% to almost $6 million, CERT NZ has revealed.

5:00am

5:59

Christchurch man charged with misuse of $200k in grants

Christchurch man charged with misuse of $200k in grants

8:00pm

Newmarket mall evacuated after man enters shop with knife

Newmarket mall evacuated after man enters shop with knife

2:41pm

Whangārei dad of 2 allegedly killed while trying to help friend

Whangārei dad of 2 allegedly killed while trying to help friend

2:19pm

2:16

Diners describe horror as man with 'axe' allegedly attacks patrons

Diners describe horror as man with 'axe' allegedly attacks patrons

Tue, Jun 20

2:10

Latest

Popular

12 mins ago

Pair accused of deceiving Afghan refugees, swindling $450,000

Pair accused of deceiving Afghan refugees, swindling $450,000

35 mins ago

Hunter Biden to plead guilty in deal that likely averts jail time

Hunter Biden to plead guilty in deal that likely averts jail time

37 mins ago

FIFPRO report calls out Women's World Cup qualifying disparities

FIFPRO report calls out Women's World Cup qualifying disparities

45 mins ago

Stan Walker to headline TVNZ's 2023 Matariki extravaganza

4:40

Stan Walker to headline TVNZ's 2023 Matariki extravaganza

11:57am

Man with autism missing from Auckland found safe

Man with autism missing from Auckland found safe

11:42am

2 Oranga Tamariki staffers accused of inappropriate sexual behaviour

2 Oranga Tamariki staffers accused of inappropriate sexual behaviour
1
2
3
4
5
6