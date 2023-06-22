Exclusive: More allegations of inappropriate conduct by Oranga Tamariki staff

As police investigate two Oranga Tamariki staff for inappropriate sexual behaviour towards five young people in its residences, another young person has told 1News they too were subjected to similar conduct.

In a youth justice facility last year, which 1News has agreed not to identify, the then 17-year-old girl says a staff member crossed a line.

“The staff member started making inappropriate comments towards me which ended up in inappropriate things towards me,” she said.

It's alleged the staff member told her she was pretty, asked if she'd ever had sex, and then touched her intimately.

“At this point I had trusted this staff member, you know, and so I didn't want to get them in trouble.”

In the end a complaint was made, but despite an investigation, the staff member was simply shifted to continue working in a different unit at the same facility.

It left the girl distraught.

“Disgusted...because you know after what that staff member did to me they shouldn't have the right to work with other young people again,” she said.

Jane Searl from Child Matters NZ says the process of allowing staff to continue working in the same area as a young person who has made a complaint is not appropriate.

“When these incidents happen they have lifelong effects and seeing the person they've made the allegation against, even some time later or in a small capacity, can be extremely traumatic for them,” Searl said.

The office of the Children's Commissioner wants desperate change.

“This has been a call from this office for many years. These places are like prisons,” Judge Frances Eivers said.

“I've been choked, like strangled during a restraint in my room,” the girl said.

In a statement, Oranga Tamariki refused to comment on the latest allegations saying it would await the findings of a rapid review being undertaken by former police commissioner Mike Bush into all residences nationwide.

While the minister responsible, Kelvin Davis, has been distracted by claims he played politics with the National Party yesterday on this issue.

During an urgent debate in Parliament he referred to Christopher Luxon as ‘Mr Tesla’ hinting at the opposition leader’s controversy over his wife’s tesla ownership while possibly claiming a tax rebate.

“Tesla, Mr Tesla there, Mr Tesla is pointing the finger,” Davis said.

“Nicola Willis' party is the party that failed young people,” he added.

When asked if he got the tone wrong, the Children’s Minister’s response was yes.

“Oh look, like I say, it is a robust place and my comments did not reflect the seriousness with which I take the allegations,” he said.

It forced the prime minister to also make comment.

“Ministers need to get their tone right where they don't they should acknowledge that,” Chris Hipkins said.

“Rather than worrying about the National Party he should focus on his job,” Christopher Luxon said.