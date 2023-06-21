World
1News

First-time winner beats Air NZ, Qantas to major award

11 mins ago
It's the first time Fiji Airways has won the prize.

It's the first time Fiji Airways has won the prize. (Source: Supplied)

Fiji Airways has beaten out Qantas and Air New Zealand to claim the region's top accolade at the 2023 World Airline Awards.

The island nation's national carrier was named best airline in Australia and the Pacific at the ceremony in Paris overnight.

It comes after Qantas and Air New Zealand were first and second in the region respectively last year.

It's the first time Fiji Airways has won the prize.

The Pacific Island carrier also retained the award for best airline staff in the region, for the fourth year in a row.

CEO Andre Viljoen said the titles represented "big wins".

"We may not have as many resources as larger airlines, but we have the Fijian spirit of hospitality and care," he said.

Fiji Airways staff.

Fiji Airways staff. (Source: Supplied)

"As the national airline of Fiji, we embrace and champion these values in everything we do, and this sets us apart as an airline.

"The fact that these awards are determined purely on guest feedback makes our two accolades all the more special."

More than 20 million votes were entered in the awards survey, with over 325 airlines featured in the results.

In the overall awards, Singapore Airline won world's best airline, with Qatar Airways placed second and All Nippon Airways in third.

Emirates placed fourth and Japan Airways came fifth, while Turkish Ailines (sixth), Air France (seventh), Cathay Pacific (eigthth), EVA Air (ninth) and Korean Air (tenth) rounded out the top ten.

Air New Zealand featured at 19th, two places behind trans-Tasman rival Qantas.

WorldTravelPacific Islands

SHARE ME

More Stories

Emergency slide accidentally deploys inside US plane

Emergency slide accidentally deploys inside US plane

A slide inside of a Delta Airlines plane accidentally deployed while on the ground at Salt Lake International Airport in Utah.

Tue, Jun 13

Flight attendant weight limits see outcry against Chinese airline

Flight attendant weight limits see outcry against Chinese airline

Hainan Airlines defended its controversial decision to ground flight attendants who failed to meet its criteria.

Tue, Jun 13

Aus tourist denied entry to Bali over 1cm tear in passport

Aus tourist denied entry to Bali over 1cm tear in passport

Tue, Jun 13

4:37

US officials kill moose after it wanders onto airport grounds

US officials kill moose after it wanders onto airport grounds

Mon, Jun 12

Pacific Update: Samoan CrossFit team excels, hero’s welcome for Iam Tongi

Pacific Update: Samoan CrossFit team excels, hero’s welcome for Iam Tongi

Thu, Jun 8

5:30

Hawaii's second largest volcano begins erupting again

Hawaii's second largest volcano begins erupting again

Thu, Jun 8

Latest

Popular

11 mins ago

First-time winner beats Air NZ, Qantas to major award

First-time winner beats Air NZ, Qantas to major award

25 mins ago

Maketū Pies recall after mixup leads to potential allergy issues

Maketū Pies recall after mixup leads to potential allergy issues

27 mins ago

BREAKING

Secondary teachers call off strikes after arbitration agreement

Secondary teachers call off strikes after arbitration agreement

36 mins ago

Beauty and 'The Beast' - The Chase star debuts new girlfriend

Beauty and 'The Beast' - The Chase star debuts new girlfriend

48 mins ago

NZ loses junior biathlon world champion Wright to US

NZ loses junior biathlon world champion Wright to US

56 mins ago

Analysis: Luxon could have turned that Tesla into Teflon

8:26

Analysis: Luxon could have turned that Tesla into Teflon
1
2
3
4
5
6