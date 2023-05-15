Taylor Swift comes to aid of fan being harassed during Eras Tour

Footage of pop star Taylor Swift defending a fan at her Eras Tour performance in Philadelphia on Saturday night has gone viral.

Concertgoers who attended the show took to social media after the star is understood to have given a security guard a serve.

Swift was singing Bad Blood when she stopped to yell out at the guard "she's fine" before continuing. Swift managed to get through the chorus but yelled out again saying "she wasn't doing anything" and shouting "hey stop!"

Fans shared their footage and views on Twitter, with one saying: "Not sure what happened during Bad Blood but it was enough Taylor needed to get involved."

Not sure what happened during Bad Blood but it was enough Taylor needed to get involved… #erastour #taylorswift #tserastourphilly pic.twitter.com/JcJMmi0dOJ — Nicolle Bradford (@NicolleBradford) May 14, 2023

The fan being harassed took to TikTok to explain what happened, saying the guard had been harassing her and a group of friends "all night".

"He just kept telling us not to touch the rail and everytime we did anything, he was just like on top of us — we were dancing and having fun and he didn't like it. And Taylor noticed that I was having fun and that he didn't like it and she didn't like it."

📹 | The group of fans that Taylor Swift defended against a security guard were given tickets to come back for tonight’s show! #PhillyTSTheErasTour #TSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/HLPSZVwbGC — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSwiftLA) May 14, 2023

She went on to say the guard was escorted out and then she and her friends were offered free tickets for the night.

Swift's Eras Tour began in March. The 52-date tour is currently restricted to the US but no doubt her 'Swifties' are hoping that will change.

The Eras Tour broke the record for the most concert tickets sold by an artist in a single day, at 2.4 million.