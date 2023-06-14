Qantas launches direct New York flights to rival Air NZ

Australian carrier Qantas has today started a new direct flight from Auckland to New York.

It marks the first time the airline has flown from Auckland to an international destination outside of Australia in more than 20 years.

The new route will see passengers travel from Sydney to Auckland, before flying directly to John F. Kennedy (JFK) International Airport.

The flights will operate three days a week, before increasing to four per week from October.

"We will be very competitive on this route, as we always are," Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce said.

It comes as the airline prepares to take on its competitor, Air New Zealand, which has been operating the flagship route since September.

"Air New Zealand competition is just something that you put up with in our industry – it's everywhere we look," Air New Zealand general manager, longhaul, Scott Carr, said.

"Them coming in, what do they say? Imitation's the sincerest form of flattery."

A return airfare with Qantas is currently more than $200 cheaper than Air New Zealand's current offering.

Flight Centre managing director Victoria Courtney called the new route "absolutely great news for the consumer".

"Having some competition on such a popular route is really gonna give customers more options as to how they travel, and it will hopefully help get some prices a bit more competitive as well," she said.

Courtney said airlines’ flight capacity is catching up with passenger demand following the Covid-19 pandemic, which could lead to cheaper airfares.