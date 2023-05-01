How Kiwi motorists can make a tank of petrol last

Petrol prices in Whangārei are so high the mayor has asked the Commerce Commission to investigate.

And with the subsidy ending next month, fuel is only going to get more expensive.

According to the fuel price tracking app Gaspy, the average price for 91 is $2.45 a litre.

That's about what you'll pay in Ōtepoti Dunedin at $2.42 per litre.

But in Whangārei, you're paying up to 30 cents more, $2.75.

The cheapest fuel Seven Sharp could find was at PAK'nSAVE in Palmerston North, where it's $2.18 a litre.

So why do prices vary so much? And how can we make a tank stretch that extra mile?

Terry Collins from the Automobile Association (AA) spoke to Seven Sharp, offering some tips.

He said the current inconsistency with fuel prices comes from more competition, which leads to lower and sharper prices.

"Sometimes it has no rhyme or rhythm" but it's a "sign that the market has competition".

An extra 25c to 29c extra per litre will be added once the fuel tax is reintroduced, Collins said.

He said the biggest influence on how much petrol the average motorist uses all depends "on the right foot".

"If you drive smoothly, use cruise control, don't accelerate sharply or break sharply.

"On the open road, you can have an improvement in fuel efficiency of about 15% to 30%.

"In the city, that fuel improvement can range from 10% to 40%."

He said that using the heater in winter is fine, but electric car users need to be careful.

Saving fuel discounts can also be helpful, as long as you have enough.