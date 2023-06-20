New Zealand
Whangārei dad of 2 allegedly killed while trying to help friend

2:19pm
Jason Mcnae

Jason Mcnae (Source: Supplied)

A Whangārei father-of-two was allegedly fatally stabbed while trying to help a friend yesterday.

Jason Mcnae is described on a Givealittle page as a "doting and loving dad to his 2 babies".

"They were his world."

His uncle Martin Kaipo told 1News the friend was going to see her children and asked Jason to accompany her for safety. "An argument unfolded and Jason got in between the argument and it all happened then."

It is alleged he was stabbed in the neck during the argument. He died later in hospital.

"We're honoured and glad that he did the right thing and protected our wahine."

His uncle described Jason as "a big guy with a gentle soul really".

Martin Kaipo

Martin Kaipo (Source: 1News)

"He may look the part but he never really had the bite."

"He was a loving dad. He loved his children so it's sad."

Arrest made

This afternoon police said a 50-year-old man has been charged with his murder, as well as threatening to kill.

The pair knew each other.

Emergency services were called to flats on Anzac Rd at around 5.30pm yesterday.

Detective Inspector Bridget Doell of Northland CIB said: "While at the centre of this investigation is a tragic incident, we are pleased to have been able to bring a quick resolution to the victim’s grieving whānau."

"We hope this also brings reassurance to the community who will be concerned today."

Mcnae’s death follows a number of Northland tragedies in recent months.

It includes the deaths of two children in Ruakākā, a home invasion in Kaikohe which left 71-year-old Linda Woods dead, and an incident that saw Shayden Perkinson allegedly stabbed to death at a service station in Raumanga. It's been reported Shayden was also coming to the aid of a women he thought was being harassed by the men who turned on him.

There's a scene examination underway with officers speaking to occupants of the flats. They are also making inquiries on Tarewa Rd.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeNorthland

