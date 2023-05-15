'It's devastation': Ruakākā reacts after 2 kids found dead at home

Residents are reeling in the small Northland town of Ruakākā after two children were found dead at a house.

Police launched a homicide investigation this morning after officers were called to a property on Peter Snell Drive and found two dead bodies.

Several officers could be seen guarding the scene around the house just after 2pm.

Police at the scene of the property. (Source: 1News)

One resident told 1News that the small town of 2000 people was still being affected by the Abbey Caves tragedy, which happened half an hour away near Whangārei.

ADVERTISEMENT

"There were a lot of people affected by that and who are still dealing with that because it's sad and shouldn't have happened," she said. "And now this.

"It's a tragedy. I know the community is reeling. We're all contacting each other in case we knew the family — cause that's what we do if we can step in to help."

She said the father of the boy who drowned at the caves had grown up in Ruakākā.

"This is a very close community, and everyone in the village pulls together and comes together to support one another."

One resident told 1News that the town was a close-knit community. (Source: 1News)

Another resident, Tui Roman, said she knew of the whānau that was involved in today's news and that they had been residents in the area for several years.

"It's devastation. It was a horrible thing to wake up and see on Facebook," she told 1News.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It's been hard felt by everyone in the village.

"We have a good village. It's not our village. It's not our community that does this.

"It's the people who don't have the help.

"There are not enough services for things like this."

She said there hadn't been enough community services in Ruakākā for mental health and generational trauma.

"People are struggling with mental health and generational trauma… They don't realise there's help out there."

Tui Roman told 1News she knew of the whānau that was involved in today's news. (Source: 1News)

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier today, Detective Inspector Bridget Doell confirmed two bodies were found and that police were speaking with one person as part of the investigation.

1News understands a woman is being spoken to and that the victims involved are under the age of five.

"Our investigation is still in the early stages, and we are currently speaking with a person as part of inquiries," Doell said.

"We continue to encourage the Northland community to look out for one another, and if anyone requires further assistance, there are a number of support agencies available."