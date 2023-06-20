Diners describe horror as man with 'axe' allegedly attacks patrons

A 24-year-old man has been arrested after entering three restaurants in Auckland's Albany and allegedly attacking customers.

The incident about 9pm last night on Corinthian Drive has left three people in hospital with moderate to serious injuries.

Acting Detective Inspector Timothy Williams, Waitematā Criminal Investigation Branch, said officers responded to multiple calls from the Albany area advising of several patrons of three restaurants being assaulted.

"Upon arrival, a 24-year-old male was arrested at the scene and is due to appear in the North Shore District Court this morning, charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm."

Williams said further charges are expected.

A spokesperson for North Shore Hospital told 1News two patients remain in a stable condition with minor injuries.

They said another patient was admitted to Auckland City Hospital.

The hospital said there is no known link to the lockdown of North Shore Hospital late yesterday as the police have arrested a suspect in relation to that event.

Williams said police would also like to reassure the public that initial inquiries suggest the alleged attacks in Albany are an isolated incident and police are not seeking anyone else.

Police will be present in the area this morning as a wider scene examination is conducted.

'Shocked, scared' - Witnesses describe scene

Friends were catching up in the Maya Hotpot restaurant when they said the alleged attacker walked in, carrying an axe. They said it was initially covered by his jacket.

They described the alleged attacker as a "random guy" and said he had entered the restaurant calmly. His demeanour changed when he attacked, they said, as he began cursing in Chinese.

The friends told 1News they thought their group had been attacked as they were sitting closest to the door.

One of the friends was taken to hospital after the alleged attack, while another said they had managed to block a blow.

Asked how they were feeling, one of the friends said they were "shocked, scared".

The other said the area was normally "quite a safe and peaceful place".

The friends later learnt the man had allegedly attacked people at two other restaurants.