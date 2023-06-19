North Shore Hospital lockdown lifts, armed police seen outside

A lockdown at North Shore Hospital has been lifted after police located a man who allegedly made verbal threats towards others earlier this evening.
Armed police could be seen outside the entrance of the hospital at about 6.30pm.
A police spokesperson said in a statement: "Police have located a man who allegedly made verbal threats earlier today.
"The man is assisting with our enquiries and no charges have been laid at this time."
The hospital was earlier placed in a lockdown as a result of the incident.
In an earlier statement, people said no injuries had been reported from the scene.
"As a precaution, police are present on site and a lockdown is in place."
