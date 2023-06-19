New Zealand
North Shore Hospital lockdown lifts, armed police seen outside

8:14pm
A lockdown at North Shore Hospital has been lifted after police located a man who allegedly made verbal threats towards others earlier this evening.

Armed police could be seen outside the entrance of the hospital at about 6.30pm.

A police spokesperson said in a statement: "Police have located a man who allegedly made verbal threats earlier today.

"The man is assisting with our enquiries and no charges have been laid at this time."

Armed police could be seen outside North Shore Hospital, June 19th.

Armed police could be seen outside North Shore Hospital, June 19th. (Source: 1News)

The hospital was earlier placed in a lockdown as a result of the incident.

In an earlier statement, people said no injuries had been reported from the scene.

"As a precaution, police are present on site and a lockdown is in place."

