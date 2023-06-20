Cycling NZ name stacked track world championships squad

Cycling New Zealand have named a 17-strong squad for this year's Track Cycling World Championships in Glasgow, featuring many who were part of last year's dominant showing at the Commonwealth Games.

CNZ announced their line-up this morning ahead of event in August which will feature 13 disciplines including Para-Cycling, meaning more than 200 rainbow jerseys from seven different cycling disciplines are up for grabs over 11 days of competition.

It also doubles as a key qualification event for next year's Paris Olympics.

With so much on the line, CNZ have gone what has worked recently and based their squad off last year's team that thrived in Birmingham with 13 medals, including eight golds.

All of last year's gold medallists are in the team besides the retired Jordan Kerby and Corbin Strong who is instead focusing on his World Tour road opportunities this year.

It means the men's endurance group features Campbell Stewart, George Jackson, Tom Sexton, Nick Kergozou and golden boy Aaron Gate. Tokyo Olympic rider Regan Gough has also been named for a conditional return after a long-term injury.

The women's endurance team features Bryony Botha, Michaela Drummond and Emily Shearman as well as the return of Ally Wollaston after a late injury while racing in the Tour de France Femme forced her to pull out of the Commonwealth Games. Christchurch prospect Samantha Donnelly has also been picked.

The sprinters selected for the world champs are Bryony Botha, Michaela Drummond, Emily Shearman and Shaane Fulton - also making a welcome return from a long-term injury - as well as Sam Dakin and the conditional inclusion of Callum Saunders.

"Overall it is a powerful and reasonably experienced squad," CNZ high performance director, Ryan Hollows said.

"They are a tight-knit group who have enjoyed success together at the Commonwealth Games and Nations Cup, and have their sights fixed firmly on these championships as a key building block to the Paris Olympics.

"This year we are aware that most of our endurance riders are coming straight out of professional road racing commitments in Europe but they have a 10-day track training block to fine-tune."

NZ Track Cycling World Champs squad

Men's Sprint: Sam Dakin (Auckland), Callum Saunders (Marlborough) - conditional selection

Women's Sprint: Ellesse Andrews (Canterbury), Shaane Fulton (Tasman), Olivia King (Waikato), Rebecca Petch (Waikato).

Men's Endurance: Aaron Gate (Auckland), Regan Gough (Hawkes Bay) - conditional; George Jackson (Wellington), Nick Kergozou (Southland), Tom Sexton (Southland), Campbell Stewart (Manawatu). Keegan Hornblow (Tasman) - non-travelling reserve.

Women's Endurance: Bryony Botha (Auckland), Samantha Donnelly (Canterbury), Michaela Drummond (Manawatu), Emily Shearman (Manawatu), Ally Wollaston (Waikato). Rylee McMullen (Waikato) - non-travelling reserve.