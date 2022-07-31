Botha credits marathon training for gold - despite coach's angst

Brodyn Knuckey
By Brodyn Knuckey in Birmingham
Source: 1News

Grinning from ear to ear with a smile she that hadn't faded since she crossed the finish line in record time, Bryony Botha looked like she still had more energy to give after winning gold in the women's individual pursuit on Sunday morning.

Botha topped the podium at the Lee Valley VeloPark in London after an utterly dominant performance in the gold medal race, coming within mere metres of passing her opponent in the final before she was denied by the finish line.

In fact, Botha broke the Commonwealth Games record - which she had set earlier that day - with a 3:18.456 effort that added to an already impressive year for her in which she also broke the national record three times.

To say she peaked at the right time is an understatement; how she got to said peak is a bit more left field though.

"I think maybe it had something to do with me training for a half marathon after the [Tokyo Olympic] Games," Botha said.

"I spent two months training for a half marathon that got cancelled anyway because of Covid so I did it by myself in Cambridge.

Bryony Botha poses after receiving her gold medal for the women's individual pursuit.

Bryony Botha poses after receiving her gold medal for the women's individual pursuit. (Source: Photosport)

"After that, everything seemed to fall in to place so I'm not sure if it was a combination of doing the half marathon stuff or something but everything is clicking."

While the training appeared to have a positive effect on Botha, she said coach Paul Manning wasn't so keen on the idea.

"I tried to convince my coach but he said 'no running'," she laughed.

After her performance on Sunday morning though, perhaps that mindset - like the Commonwealth Games record - could be broken.

