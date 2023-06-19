Surgical mesh erodes woman's vaginal wall, doctor to apologise

Surgical mesh was found to have eroded a woman's vaginal wall five years after she underwent surgery at a public hospital to treat a vaginal prolapse.

A male gynaecologist has been found in breach of the Code of Health and Disability Services Consumers' Rights following the incident.

Deputy Health and Disability Commissioner Rose Wall said the incident unfolded in 2013 when the woman underwent a transobturator tape (TOT) procedure, pelvic floor repair and total vaginal hysterectomy.

The patient, who was in her 40s at the time, experienced significant complications following insertion of the surgical mesh product, she said.

This included severe vaginal and abdominal pain and vaginal bleeding in the days after her surgery, which saw the woman diagnosed with a UTI and vaginal wall haematoma. She was given pain relief and antibiotics.

Her complications also included an increase in recurrent UTIs between 2014 to 2018.

Worsening pain in her left hip saw the TOT removed in 2018, where it was found to have eroded the vaginal wall and was noted as being "a little on the tight side".

"The woman raised concerns about the informed consent process prior to surgery, in particular whether the treatment options, and the clinical rationale and risks of these options, were explained adequately," Wall explained of the woman's complaint to the HDC.

Wall found the gynaecologist did not explain the risks of gynaecological surgical mesh to the woman before the procedure.

"I am not satisfied that the gynaecologist informed the patient of the risks specific to the surgical mesh procedure, including those of mesh erosion and chronic pelvic pain."

She said without the necessary information, the patient wasn't able to make an informed choice and give informed consent to the surgery.

The gynaecologist "failed to provide the woman with information that a reasonable consumer in her circumstances would expect to receive".

"I am also critical that the gynaecologist did not document which alternative treatment options were discussed with his patient and what information was provided about these options," Wall said.

She said the woman reported "a loss of dignity and privacy" as a result of the repeated investigations required to identify the cause of her symptoms.

"It has affected every aspect of my life, including impacted my family… I feel as though I have completely been robbed of my life… I've lost jobs, relationship[s], homes and opportunities because of these issues," the woman told the HDC.

Wall has recommended the gynaecologist apologise to the woman, complete HDC's online learning course on informed consent, and provide a written reflection on the deficiencies in his care identified in the report.