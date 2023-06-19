Football
Streaker in wheelchair halts Auckland football match

3:25pm

Two streakers — one in a wheelchair — invaded the pitch at a football club match in Auckland over the weekend.

Auckland City’s Chatham Cup defence continued with a 9-0 thrashing of Bucklands Beach in Sandringham on Saturday, but the game’s highlight came in the form of two pitch invaders.

Both were nude when they ran and rolled onto the Kiwitea Street pitch, but the one in the wheelchair undoubtedly stole the spotlight.

The video was posted to Reddit on Sunday, quickly reaching the top of the r/Auckland subreddit.

“I don’t support streakers but when you get on there with a f*****g wheelchair, its objectively funny,” wrote one commenter.

“Great kiwi content,” wrote another. “Doesn’t happen much round these parts but when it does, it’s glorious.”

Auckland City intend to submit a report to Northern Region Football and New Zealand Football regarding the incident.

By James Ball

