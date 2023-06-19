Five deaths on North Canterbury roads within two days

Five people have died in two separate crashes in North Canterbury over the weekend.

Waimakariri District Mayor Dan Gordon said the deaths will have a "profound" impact on the community.

"I would also like to acknowledge the dedicated work of the emergency services personnel, some who attended both scenes. I know this was particularly difficult.

"These events are a sad reminder of the need to take care on our roads."

The first accident was on Friday afternoon when a car and school bus collided in Waimakariri. Two people died.

On Sunday night, three people died following a two-vehicle crash in Sefton.

One person from each of the vehicles died at the scene, with a third person being rushed to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition.

That person died in hospital overnight.