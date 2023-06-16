Two dead after crash between car and school bus in Canterbury

Two people are dead following a crash between a car and school bus in Canterbury's Waimakariri this afternoon.

Police say officers were called to the scene at the intersection of Broad Rd and Harleston Rd shortly after 3.30pm.

"The two occupants of the car died at the scene," police said.

There are no reports of serious injuries to passengers on the school bus.

The road will be closed while emergency services attend the scene.

Motorists have been asked to delay their travel or to take an alternate route.