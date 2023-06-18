Wellington Central: Fresh faces in a hotly-contested race

It's a new game in Wellington Central, as the dynamic electorate that's been loyal to Labour for decades faces a fresh lineup of relatively novice candidates.

As the election nears, Q+A's Whena Owen is travelling around the country to look at some of the most interesting electorate contests in this year's campaign.

Wellington Central is one of the most diverse and dynamic electorates in the country, taking in the city centre and surrounding suburbs like Karori and Mt Victoria.

Aside from a blip with ACT's Richard Prebble in 1996, the seat has been a red stronghold for decades, with Grant Robertson holding the electorate since 2008.

But with Robertson and Greens leader James Shaw now opting to become list-only and Nicola Willis moving her electorate campaign to Ōhāriu, the race is now wide open.

One of the vying contenders is Labour's Ibrahim Omer, who is currently a list MP and made history as the first African MP in New Zealand.

He took Q+A on a ride on Metlink's 37 bus to Courtney Place.

"We want to bring attention to our public transport because if we want to fix traffic congestion in Wellington, we need reliable public transport," he said.

He said he has a personal connection to some of the issues facing Wellingtonians, having lived in council flats that have been replaced by a $200 million Kāinga Ora development.

"Now the Government has taken over, and we're developing about 300 new apartments which is gonna house hundreds of families, provide them with dry, affordable, healthy houses. And this is huge for Wellington."

Omer came to New Zealand as a refugee from Eritrea and is known for his advocacy work with migrant communities, but he's clear he doesn't want that to define how he'll appeal to constituents.

"I'm someone who can appeal to all the communities, not just to migrants and refugees," he said.

"Someone who's going to represent Wellington; it's important that it's someone who appeals to all demographics from all backgrounds, and I believe that I am that person."

As an MP, he now has a private member's bill under his belt, and he's about to swing into full campaign mode.

Last election, Grant Robertson won the Wellington Central seat, with National's now-deputy leader Nicola Willis trailing by almost 19,000 votes.

But the blue team still have high hopes this time around.

Omer's chief rival is National's Scott Sheeran.

His billboards are up, alongside live streams to supporters on Facebook, but you're unlikely to find him around town until July.

That's because he lives and works in Abu Dhabi.

Sheeran is a Cambridge-educated lawyer and former diplomat who has worked as a senior legal counsel to the government of the United Arab Emirates.

He told Q+A that he first came to the city over two decades ago, and he was planning to move his family back to Wellington soon.

"You don't need to show me around. I first came here in 1999. I've lived here. I've worked here. My beautiful wife, Heidi and I had our first child here," he said.

"I've lived here. I've worked here," he said.

"I've kind of done lots of things, but I've learnt a lot, as well as working inside New Zealand government and being a lot in Wellington.

"So I think I've got something to bring to help us get back on track."

When asked, he defended his work for the UAE government, saying he went there to help them improve their human rights record.

"The UAE government; one of the reasons I went there is actually to help them to get better at what they were doing," the National candidate said.

"There has been a lot of positive change since I've been there. There's been changes in labour law, family law — a whole range of things.

"That country is moving forward. What people read in the newspapers about countries like the UAE is so inaccurate."

Despite his high-flying jobs, Sheeran said he did not have a privileged upbringing: "I worked in the freezing works. I've worked in the electric fence factory."

Sheeran told Q+A he'll be campaigning on housing, transport, investment, and education issues in Wellington because of the "big problems we're facing at Victoria".

A two-horse race? Greens say no way

Then there is the Greens' Tamatha Paul, who has been a city councillor for Pukehīnau Lambton Ward since 2019. Word around town is that this is a three-horse race. The Greens co-leader, James Shaw, trailed Nicola Willis by just over 100 votes last election.

Tamatha Paul and Greens co-leader James Shaw after her selection.

Paul, 26, is an arts graduate from Victoria University who has earned herself a profile in the city focusing on homelessness, the environment and renters' rights.

She is an Aro Valley flatter herself, and in her words: "This is my stomping ground.

"The big point of difference between myself and the other candidates is that I've been here doing the mahi," she said.

"For the last five years, I've been helping to transform the city on housing, transport, city safety, and I think my track record will hopefully speak for itself.

"I've been here at the forefront of some really difficult conversations that we've had to have as a city. And I want to really scale that up."

Who else?

Meanwhile, The Opportunities Party's (TOP) candidate, Natalia Albert, insists to Q+A that Wellington Central is actually a four-horse race.

Albert, who is a political science doctorate student and former public servant, said she has a chance to win over the voters who are looking for something different.

"I think now more than ever I have a chance. Potentially last election not so much with Grant Robertson, but we're all new and we're all fighting to represent our communities."

She said she believed the race could still go "any way".

Other parties like ACT and New Zealand First are yet to announce their candidates for Wellington Central, whilst Michael Appleby from Legalise Cannabis Aotearoa is standing in the electorate for the 10th time.

