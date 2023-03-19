Politics
Omer to replace Robertson as Labour's Wellington Central candidate

9:05pm
MP Ibrahim Omer will stand for Labour in the race for the Wellington Central electorate at the upcoming general election.

The seat is currently held by Minister of Finance and former deputy PM Grant Robertson, who announced in January he would continue as a list MP and not run for the seat.

Robertson announced Omer's selection on Instagram.

"Ibrahim's story of courage, determination and heart is extraordinary. From escaping Eritrea, to a refugee camp in Sudan, to coming to New Zealand, working as a cleaner at Vic Uni, then getting a degree, becoming a union organiser and then an MP," he wrote.

"I could not be more proud of my friend. I first met him in 2014 when he came doorknocking on my campaign that year.

"As he said today he might not have started life here, but Wellington is his home."

Omer entered Parliament in 2020 as a list MP.

New ZealandWellingtonPolitics

