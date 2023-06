A collision between a van and a ute injured eight people in Otago this afternoon.

Police said they responded to a two-vehicle crash on the Manuka Gorge Highway that occurred at around 4.30pm.

They said it appeared two people were seriously injured, two moderately injured, and four left with minor injuries.

UPDATE 5:40PM

SH8 Manuka Creek is now CLOSED between Johnstone Rd and Round Hill Rd. SCU is attending and may take several hours for their investigations. Please follow the indications by emergency services on-site. ^SG https://t.co/sj37ktSlCZ — Waka Kotahi NZTA Otago & Southland (@WakaKotahiOS) June 17, 2023

The road is blocked as emergency services respond and diversions have been put in place.

Police urge motorists to take care on the roads and drive to the conditions.