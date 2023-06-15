Police fatally shoot dog after it mauls Christchurch woman

Police shot and killed a dog in Christchurch yesterday evening after the animal seriously injured a woman.

Officers responded to the incident at an address on Truman Road in Bryndwyr around 5.50pm.

Police said officers witnessed "one of three dogs mauling a woman at the address.The woman was hospitalised with serious injuries.

“Police were unable to restrain the dog, and given the immediate risk to human life, police made the difficult decision to shoot the dog,” a police spokesperson said.

Christchurch Metro Commander Lane Todd said it appeared the woman was attacked when trying to break up a dog fight.

Inquiries into the incident remain ongoing.