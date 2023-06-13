Take a tour of LEGO exhibit at Wellington's new convention centre

LEGO is becoming more and more popular, with the little plastic bricks increasingly a part of our way of life.

There are TV shows, blockbuster movies and even video games dedicated to the building block.

And now, Wellington's brand new convention centre, Tākina, has just opened its doors with its first ever exhibit - LEGO: Jurassic World.

Certified LEGO professional Ryan McNaught, also known as 'The Brickman' had been working on the concept for a while before reaching out to the team behind the movies at Universal Studios to see if they would collaborate.

Two years and six million LEGO blocks later and the biggest exhibition McNaught and his team have ever created was born.

"We really push the limits of what LEGO is physically capable of doing, it's not designed to make things like this," he said.

McNaught said that the exhibition was unique because it was completely interactive.

"LEGO is a very hands on thing, it would be torture not to be able to touch and play with LEGO."

Seven Sharp reporter Julian Lee got a behind the scenes look at the exhibition in the video above.