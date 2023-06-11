Health
Luxon vows to resign if abortion access curbed under any future govt he leads

1:05pm

Opposition leader Christopher Luxon has vowed to resign should access to abortion become more restricted if he becomes the prime minister after October's election.

He added that changing abortion laws is "not what New Zealanders are interested in right now". Luxon made the pledge on Q+A this morning.

The leader's position on abortion has long been under the political microscope due to his "pro-life" personal stance. Repeatedly, when asked over the past year as National leader, he has affirmed and committed to not changing the country's laws on abortion.

Host Jack Tame asked today: "As prime minister, if access to abortion is restricted in any way under your leadership, do you pledge to resign?"

Luxon emphatically responded with a single word: "Yes."

There has also been controversy about National's position on re-introducing $5 prescription fees, a new health initiative introduced by the Government in Budget 2023.

While National would create carve-outs for low-income earners and some other groups, the party has stated contraceptives would be treated the same as other medicines.

The position sparked a political row last week with Labour's campaign chair Megan Woods likening it to the dystopian TV show and novel, The Handmaid's Tale.

National deputy leader Nicola Willis said Woods' post was "frankly appalling" and accused the government of "getting into the gutter".

Tame asked today: "Apart from reintroducing the $5 prescription fees, if New Zealanders' access to contraceptives is restricted during your time as prime minister, do you pledge to resign?"

Luxon replied: "Yes. There's no change to abortion laws, access to funding, access to healthcare. Those laws have been settled. They're not changing under my government. And frankly, they're not what New Zealanders are interested in right now."

Last year, National MP Simon O'Connor apologised after making a social media post that appeared to celebrate the US Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v Wade.

