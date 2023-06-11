Politics
1News

Luxon challenged over his 7 houses: ‘Who owns more than you?'

11:21am

Christopher Luxon says he is upfront about owning seven properties and that it doesn't affect his judgment when National opposes policies like a capital gains tax.

Luxon told Q+A host Jack Tame that he made no apologies for having a "range of investments". The TV host challenged the National leader on his opposition to introducing a capital gains tax, which would directly affect his existing investments.

"I'm a Kiwi kid who came from a pretty normal background. I worked hard," he said.

The party leader has declared he owns seven properties, which include a family home in Auckland, an apartment in Wellington, and a bach on Waiheke Island. Four of the seven are declared as investment properties.

Tame asked Luxon: "Is there any MP you can name who owns more houses than you?"

An overwhelming majority of New Zealand's lawmakers are property owners, with only five MPs having no property ownership interests to declare.

National's position on housing includes loosening standards for residential landlords, pulling back on the bright line test, and reinstating interest deductibility rules.

Tame asked: "Why shouldn't other New Zealanders, who want to emulate your success, follow the same incentives you did and pour money into unproductive assets - when you have said that productivity is the biggest problem facing this country?"

Luxon responded: "Individuals make their own decisions around a mix of investments around their own personal interests and their personal assets. That's what I've done.

"What I've been really clear with everyone from day one is I've been incredibly transparent about it all," he said.

"If, at any point in time, the Cabinet Office came to me and said there was a conflict of interest, then I would take that advice and do whatever they asked me to do.

"I don't take 12 times to respond to that mitigation. If there is a real or a perceived conflict, I'd respond to their wishes."

Q+A with Jack Tame is Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ on Air

New ZealandPoliticsProperty

SHARE ME

More Stories

Greens announces 'Income Guarantee' plan to combat rising costs

Greens announces 'Income Guarantee' plan to combat rising costs

The party said its proposed plan would be funded through higher taxes on top earners, trusts and businesses.

11:23am

'We can't avoid 1.5C' - Climate scientist warns we'll miss key target

'We can't avoid 1.5C' - Climate scientist warns we'll miss key target

Victoria University professor James Renwick says it's frustrating more climate action hasn't been taken.

11:17am

15:02

NZ's GMO laws to be loosened under National govt - Luxon

NZ's GMO laws to be loosened under National govt - Luxon

9:03am

12:20

External review of RNZ launched after pro-Russia stories published

External review of RNZ launched after pro-Russia stories published

6:03pm

3:32

Inside Parliament: Coulda, shoulda... Wood-a

Inside Parliament: Coulda, shoulda... Wood-a

Fri, Jun 9

Watch: Protesters halt Auckland budget debate

Watch: Protesters halt Auckland budget debate

Fri, Jun 9

3:12

Latest

Popular

22 mins ago

Conor McGregor knocks out Miami Heat mascot in bizarre promotion

Conor McGregor knocks out Miami Heat mascot in bizarre promotion

11:23am

Greens announces 'Income Guarantee' plan to combat rising costs

Greens announces 'Income Guarantee' plan to combat rising costs

11:21am

Luxon challenged over his 7 houses: ‘Who owns more than you?'

9:45

Luxon challenged over his 7 houses: ‘Who owns more than you?'

11:17am

'We can't avoid 1.5C' - Climate scientist warns we'll miss key target

15:02

'We can't avoid 1.5C' - Climate scientist warns we'll miss key target

10:02am

Zelenskyy says ‘defensive actions’ taking place in Ukraine

Zelenskyy says ‘defensive actions’ taking place in Ukraine

SPONSORED

Small businesses going digital could add billions to economy

Sponsored by Xero

Small businesses going digital could add billions to economy
1
2
3
4
5
6