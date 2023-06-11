Auckland league club fed up with dirtbike riders destroying fields

On this fine Saturday, Wille Maea gave 1News a tour of the fields at Ngati Otara Park. He is the general manager of the Otara Scorpions Rugby League Club, and he is fed up with dirt bike riders who use the grounds as their personal riding track.

"It takes one motorbike to do a lot of damage to one field" he said.

First, he showed a spot on one field covered by sand.

"He has done his wheelies an dug his back wheel into the ground," he said.

One field over, a new hole was found, one that he could stick his whole foot into.

"This one wasn't even here on Thursday night when we trained. So that's just in the last couple of days."

And yet further on, he said dirt bikers rode through a field being used by the under 14 boys side.

Not only did they stop training for a while, but their visit also led to tragedy for one player.

"One of our boys got injured and dislocated a hip," said Maea, "and so he's out for a couple of weeks and that's because of the surface damage they create."

Maea says that was one of the more serious injuries, and sprained ankles are the most common concern.

Every Saturday morning during winter, club volunteers get their spades out to fill in holes with sand before the first games kick off.

Maea said it's been happening for all of the 12 years he's been at the club. What's even more frustrating is that many of the riders are local.

"So, they're our own," he said, adding that they don't seem to care when the club has challenged them.

"They say they have every right to be on these fields as we do. It's frustrating."

Tackling dirt bike rides has been a frustrating challenge for police too. They say unregistered bikes are often used and they have to try to identify offenders from CCTV footage.

Inspector Matt Srhoj of Counties Manukau Police says riders often travel in groups, unsettling the community.

"It really affects the public's perceptions of safety," he said.

And he adds the riders themselves are injured too. Last weekend a police operation at Ngati Otara Park led to five arrests and several bikes being impounded. But one rider was hurt earlier in the day.

"One of them ran into a member of the public's vehicle, and that rider is still in a critical condition," he said.

Inspector Srhoj said the public can help police clamp down on the riders.

"The community knows where these riders live. They know where these bikes are stored."

The players and supporters of the Otara Scorpions Rugby League Club hope police get that information soon.