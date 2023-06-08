New Zealand
Arrests made in linked Auckland aggravated robberies

11:05am
Police said both incidents happened within a week of each other and that they are linked.

Two people have been arrested following two aggravated robberies in Auckland within a week of each other, which police say are linked.

Police said they were called to the scene of an aggravated robbery on Ferguson Rd in Ōtara at 6.22pm on Friday May 26.

"A vehicle arrived at the location and three men have entered the premises before allegedly presenting a firearm and seriously assaulting the shopkeeper.

"The offenders fled in a vehicle at the time."

Meanwhile, police have also been investigating reports of an aggravated robbery at a liquor store on Ranfurly Rd in Papatoetoe, on Friday June 2.

They said the offenders had a firearm but didn't fire it. They then fled the scene.

"Enquiries to date suggested these two incidents are linked and on Wednesday Police executed search warrants at two Ōtara addresses."

A firearm was also found during the search and two people were taken into custody.

The two men, aged 26 and 36, appeared in the Manukau District Court yesterday.

They were charged with aggravated robbery, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and injuring with intent to injure.

Inspector Karen Bright said: “While those victims seriously assaulted have been recovering in a stable condition, they will still be coming to terms with the impact of what has occurred.

“Any acts of violence towards members of the public are unacceptable and police have ensured support is in place for those impacted."

Bright said inquiries into the incidents remain ongoing.

