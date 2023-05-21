New Zealand
Three teens arrested following Glenfield Mall smash and grab

2:18pm
A jewellery store in Auckland's Glenfield Mall was hit in a daylight smash-and-grab yesterday morning.

Police have arrested three teenagers today who are believed to have played a role in a "series of aggravated robberies", including a smash and grab at Glenfield Mall yesterday morning.

The teens, aged 14, 15 and 16, were located at a Panmure address after police executed a search warrant.

They were allegedly involved in the jewellery store raid at the mall. Police also found weapons believed to have been used in the incident as well as "a significant amount of jewellery and other items".

Police also believe the group "has links to the aggravated robbery of a Western Springs service station on 3 May, and a New Plymouth jewellery store on 5 May".

A statement issued by police called the arrests a "significant development" in their response to the "brazen and terrifying" offending.

"Police will continue to make enquiries into associates of those arrested today, review CCTV and video footage, and catalogue the items that have been recovered," a statement read.

"While resolutions like this are positive, we know they are cold comfort to the people who have been victimised at their place of work or while shopping at a local mall — somewhere they should feel safe."

Video of the incident supplied to 1News shows the thieves smashing cases at the Michael Hill Jewellers store and taking items before quickly running from the scene.

Onlookers were left shocked as the smash and grab was carried out in broad daylight, around 10am yesterday.

Police reminded people in such a situation never to intervene and to instead to call 111 immediately and provide as many details as possible.

