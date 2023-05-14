Arrest after armed man 'demanded' cash from Auckland store

A man has been arrested following an aggravated robbery in Auckland's Mount Albert tonight.

Police said the man entered the store with a weapon and "demanded cash".

"The offender then fled the scene on foot, however the Police Eagle helicopter tracked him and by 5.40pm he was arrested by police."

No one was injured during the incident.

The man, 38, has been arrested and charged with aggravated robbery.

He is due to appear in Auckland District Court tomorrow.

Police said inquiries are ongoing and no one else is being sought in relation to the incident.