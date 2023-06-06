New Zealand
1News

Three teens arrested after allegedly fleeing police in Hawke's Bay

4:24pm
Nobody was injured in the fleeing driver incident, police said.

Three teenagers have been arrested after a fleeing driver incident in the Hawke's Bay area earlier today.

The youths — aged 14, 15 and 16 — face a "variety" of charges, police said. One is charged with breaching bail conditions.

The incident began when police received a report of a Toyota driving "erratically" in Napier about 7am.

The car had been reported stolen in Gisborne overnight.

When spotted by police officers, the car "sped away", police said. However, it was fitted with a GPS tracker.

"Police did not pursue and instead maintained a safe distance from the vehicle and placed staff at wider cordons.

"The vehicle was successfully spiked on a rural road heading towards Taupō," police said.

"The vehicle was driven on its tyre rims until it became undriveable and eventually stopped."

Nobody was injured.

"In the event we do not pursue at the time due to safety concerns, we make extensive follow-up inquiries to hold those responsible to account. In this case, we were fortunate the vehicle had a tracking device," police said.

"We will do all we can to hold these offenders to account.

"Inquiries are underway regarding two other vehicles stolen in Gisborne at around the same time."

