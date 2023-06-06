Rob Penney named as Scott Robertson's replacement at Crusaders

Rob Penney will replace Scott Robertson as head coach of the Crusaders from next year.

Penney, a former Canterbury coach who helped mentor Robertson in the early part of his professional coaching career, has been coaching in Japan after being sacked as head coach of the Waratahs in 2021.

He will be joined by current Crusaders assistants Tamati Ellison, James Marshall and Dan Perrin along with newcomer Matt Todd, a former Crusaders and All Blacks loose forward.

Robertson is leaving the Crusaders after seven years at the helm to coach the All Blacks after this year's World Cup. Current Crusaders assistant Scott Hansen will join him at the All Blacks.

“I’m excited and honoured to have been selected to lead the coaching group at the Crusaders from 2024 onwards,” Penney said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Crusaders franchise has a strong history and record of success and excellence, both in on-field performance and off-field culture, and I’m excited to immerse myself into the environment.”

Penney was a long-time servant of Canterbury rugby, playing more than 100 games for the province as a loose forward from 1985 until 1994.

He was assistant coach with the Crusaders in 2005 when they won the Super Rugby title that year and went on to lead Canterbury to four ITM Cup titles in a row between 2008-2011 – with Robertson as one of his assistants.

He was head coach of the New Zealand under-20s in 2012 before taking over as head coach at Irish club Munster where he led the side to the semifinals of the European Cup in 2013/2014. He left Ireland in 2014 to take up a three-year deal with the NTT Shining Arcs in Japan.

He is currently the head coach of the Japan under-20s who head to South Africa for the World Rugby U20 Championship from June 24.

Scott Robertson, left, Rob Penney and Tabai Matson celebrate Canterbury's ITM Cup final victory over Waikato in 2010. (Source: Photosport)

“While I’m excited to get started, my focus for now remains firmly with the Japan U20 side. I’ve loved watching the Crusaders this season and will be tuning in to watch the boys as they chase the title once again,” Penney said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Crusaders chairman Grant Jarrold said Penney stood out from other candidates for his experience, maturity, and back-to-back success record.

“Rob impressed us with his leadership qualities, his experience, and his proven ability to innovate on and off the field,” Jarrold said.

“Our existing coaching group is experienced and has an intricate understanding of the Crusaders' way. As a board, we are excited about Rob’s ability to add to this group and guide both our coaches and our playing group to success.”

Penney will start at the Crusaders on August 1.