Super clear-out: Robertson's All Blacks assistants announced

Jason Ryan, Leon MacDonald, Jason Holland and Scott Hansen will assist Scott Robertson at the All Blacks from next year.

New Zealand Rugby announced the appointments this afternoon.

The appointments, heavily foreshadowed in the media since Robertson was announced as Ian Foster’s successor last month, mean the Blues and Hurricanes will require new head coaches from next season.

Hansen is currently an assistant of Robertson’s at the Crusaders, while Ryan, a former Crusaders’ assistant, is an incumbent All Blacks forwards coach.

A NZ Rugby statement this afternoon said MacDonald will lead the attack with assistance from Holland, while Hansen will be in charge of defence. Robertson has previously worked with both MacDonald and Holland.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nic Gill, the team’s head trainer who has been part of the All Blacks management group since 2008, will stay on as head of performance.

Robertson said he was pleased to have his coaching group locked in.

“I’ve known Jason [Ryan], Leon, Scott, Alfie [Holland] and Gilly for a long time and worked with them all at times during my playing and coaching career. They are a highly talented and motivated group who will bring different strengths to the table and who share a similar philosophy on the game.

“Like myself with the Crusaders, I know they all have important work to do in 2023 and their main focus will be on their current job in hand, but we will be ready to go from 2024.”

Ryan said: “Any role coaching the All Blacks is a huge honour and for as long as I have the opportunity to contribute to the legacy, I will do that to the best of my ability. My full focus right now is Rugby World Cup, but I look forward to continuing the journey in 2024 and beyond.”

It all leaves NZ Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson in the rather awkward position of having to celebrate the new announcements while trying to pay credit to Foster and his assistants, including Joe Schmidt, Greg Feek and Scott McLeod who have been deemed surplus to requirements following the World Cup.

“We are pleased to have secured four talented and experienced coaches to guide the All Blacks into 2024 and beyond,” Robinson said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Current Hurricanes coach Jason Holland with Ardie Savea. (Source: Photosport)

“All four have proven themselves as successful and skilled mentors in their respective Super Rugby environments and in some cases overseas.

“As we announce this group, I would also like to acknowledge the current All Blacks coaching group who will guide the team through 2023, and who have the full backing and support of NZ Rugby as they build toward the Rugby World Cup in France.

“We believe it was important to announce this group now to allow the four appointed assistant coaches to focus on their Super Rugby Pacific commitments this season, and to allow their organisations to progress their planning for 2024.”

MacDonald said: “The All Blacks were the ultimate for me as a player and nothing has changed as a coach. It’s an honour to be asked to join the coaching team and once my Blues commitments are complete, I look forward to starting a new chapter with a talented group of coaches.”

Holland said: “It’s pretty humbling to be asked to contribute to the All Blacks legacy and it’s something every New Zealand coach aspires to, so it is an exciting challenge. I’ve known Razor for a long time and I’m looking forward to continuing that relationship in 2024. In the meantime, I’ll be putting everything into the Hurricanes Super Rugby Pacific campaign.”