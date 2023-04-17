Analysis: Why spectre of Razor will loom large over ABs this year

It’s clear from the re-signing of Rieko Ioane to a new four-year deal with the All Blacks that the spectre of incoming head coach Scott Robertson will loom large over everything connected with the team this year.

Every signing NZ Rugby does under incumbent coach Ian Foster will be connected in some way to Robertson, just as every performance by the team – good, bad or indifferent – will be.

The All Blacks play five Tests before the World Cup kicks off in Paris in September – two against the Wallabies, two against the Springboks and one against Argentina.

No matter the results, all will be judged against the hypothetical question of whether Robertson and his team could do better or worse.

The unprecedented dynamic once again raised itself as New Zealand Rugby celebrated Ioane’s decision to stay in New Zealand for another four years rather than take the money overseas.

“It is a new situation for us obviously, but we’ve put ourselves in this situation so I’m not complaining,” said NZ Rugby’s head of professional rugby Chris Lendrum on Sky’s Breakdown show last night when asked how involved Robertson was in Ioane’s signing.

Foster was always going to have the privilege of coaching Ioane at this World Cup but it is Robertson who will have him for the four years through to the next one and to not consult the man known as Razor would have been odd.

Some may think it just as odd, though, to consult the Crusaders head coach about signing a Blues player to a national team he hasn’t coached yet.

“It is a tricky dynamic,” Lendrum admitted. “In terms of looking ahead, it’s really important that we give Razor and what will be his incoming group a voice in the talent we retain for the World Cup cycle that they’ll be coaching.

“We’re getting access to him when we can around the margins and in the background and certainly he’s involved.”

Crusaders head coach Scott Robertson watches his pack warm up for their victory over the Blues at Eden Park this season. (Source: Photosport)

Ioane, a key part of this All Blacks team for his experience at the still tender age of 26 as well as his undoubted ability as one of the quickest players in the squad, gave a wonderfully dry answer when questioned on the Robertson dynamic today.

Asked whether he had spoken to the Crusaders head coach, Ioane referenced the recent defeat by the Blues to Super Rugby Pacific’s defending champions.

“I haven’t had much to do with him except [that time] a couple of weeks ago at Eden Park which left a bit of a sour taste.”

Adding extra layers of awkwardness to this scenario in particular is that Ioane will have watched as Robertson danced in celebration at Eden Park after the Crusaders beat the Blues in last season's grand final and that Blues head coach Leon MacDonald is likely to be assist Robertson with the All Blacks.

Meanwhile, Ioane admitted the overseas money was attractive but he had stronger pull factors at home.

“There were always options, and I was in a privileged position… I’m very lucky to be in the situation that I was in, but it came down to my legacy, my family, the comfort of being home with my partner and mum and just around the corner… weighed up with the money.”

He said he has a sabbatical clause in the contract which he may or may not exercise, saying the positive feedback of Blues teammates Beauden Barrett and Patrick Tuipulotu had promoted time playing in another country as a good thing.

“Baz and Paddy, they’re two experienced All Blacks in similar but different situations,” he said. “They said the break away from New Zealand was something new and a breath of fresh air is always good. It’s a good option to have.”

One of his goals is to play 100 games for the Blues this year which will only happen if they make the playoffs. They are currently fifth and will almost certainly make the top eight.

And while in a difficult position of commenting about his All Blacks’ goals while in the midst of Super Rugby, he said a World Cup win remained the ultimate.

“It’s definitely there,” he said.

Just like Robertson.