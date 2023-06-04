Police 'aware' of footage showing fatal Kaikohe home invasion

Police say they are “aware” of cellphone footage taken during the Kaikohe home invasion that led to the death of a 70-year-old woman.

Linda Woods was killed after a struggle between the home's occupants and the intruder on Thursday.

According to Stuff, cellphone footage was taken during the attack - apparently showing a young woman trying to defend an elderly woman on the ground.

Police told 1News they are "aware" of the footage but wouldn’t comment further.

It comes after police revealed a pair of shoes and shorts were found outside the property.

Police believe the items came off the intruder during the struggle as he escaped.

The intruder is described as a Māori or Polynesian male, aged somewhere between 40-60 years old, who is well-built.

They are encouraging anyone with information to call 105, quoting file number 230602/1746.

Information can also be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Woods was described by the family as "a treasured member of the family" who had been trying to help other family members inside the home around 11.30pm on Thursday.

The police investigation remains ongoing.