DNA 'breakthrough' in fatal Kaikohe home invasion

Police have made a "breakthrough" in their investigation into the death of a 71-year-old woman in Kaikohe last week.

A pair of shorts and shoes were left at the Taraire St scene where Linda Woods was killed during a home invasion on Thursday.

It was believed to be a "sexually motivated burglary", police said yesterday.

Today, police announced they have collected a DNA profile from the scene. They believe it's "linked to the offender".

"This is a significant piece of evidence, and allows us to begin a new phase of our investigation," Detective Inspector Rhys Johnston said in a statement this afternoon.

"We are determined to find this offender so we can get some answers for the victim's family, and put the community's minds at rest.

"Police are now making plans to request DNA samples from men who fit the age range and description of the offender so we can eliminate them from our inquiries."

Johnston urged the offender to turn himself in as soon as possible.

Linda Woods. (Source: Supplied)

"We are confident we will identify you at some point," he said. "You can lessen the impact of your actions by coming forward now.

"It's the right thing to do for this family, who have already suffered so much.

"It's the right thing to do for our community, who are rightly alarmed after this incident.

"We are ready to talk to you – just come forward."

'The offender has targeted the property for this reason'

Police earlier said Woods was "a treasured member of the family" who had been trying to help other family members inside the home around 11.30pm on Thursday.

A struggle between the occupants and the intruder resulted in the woman being seriously injured. Woods died at the scene.

Johnston said the offender fled the scene barefoot, leaving behind a pair of shoes and a pair of shorts which came off during the struggle.

The offender's shoe. (Source: NZ Police)

The intruder is described as a Māori or Polynesian male, aged somewhere between 40-60 years old, who is well built.

He wore a dark-coloured basketball-style singlet with thin red piping around the sleeves and collar.

His hair is described as dark-coloured with grey and possibly curly.

The man was also wearing another short-sleeved top under the singlet.

Police said the man was discovered hiding in one of the bedrooms of the women.

The offender's shorts. (Source: NZ Police)

Police said the belief the incident is sexually motivated is due to "a few key pieces of evidence gathered over the past few days", as well as the home's occupants all being women.

The occupants said there was a "a pattern of odd occurrences at the property in the lead-up to the incident", including "clothing being discovered disturbed and interference with sensor lights and porch light bulbs".

Another incident was reported at the home last year involving "someone reaching in through a bedroom window", police said.

A connection between the previous incident and the fatal home invasion "cannot be ruled out".