Offender fled without pants or shoes after fatal Kaikohe home invasion

A pair of shorts and shoes were left at the scene of a Kaikohe home invasion where a woman was killed - police revealed this afternoon.

Police are currently conducting a homicide investigation at the Taraire Street address, where Linda Woods was killed during a struggle between the home's occupants and the intruder.

Police last night said she was "a treasured member of the family" who had been trying to help other family members inside the home around 11.30pm on Thursday.

Family gather at Kaikohe crime scene. (Source: 1News)

Police have now revealed a pair of shoes were found outside the property - hoping to jog someone's memory from the night Woods died.

The shoes are a pair of size US13 dark grey and black New Balance Versi Comfort Ride sneakers.

Police believe the shoes came off when the intruder struggled with the occupants.

The offender's shoe. (Source: NZ Police)

“The occupants of the property have struggled with the intruder as he tried to leave,” Detective Inspector Rhys Johnston said.

A pair of shorts were also found at the scene, which are believed to have also come off during the altercation.

“They do not have identifiable make or size details, but they are grey/faded black cut-off jean shorts, with a button fly made up of black buttons that include a "B" shaped logo.

The offender's shorts. (Source: NZ Police)

“The offender fled from the property with bare legs and feet about 11.30pm on Thursday, 1 June,” Johnston said.

Alongside the items left behind, police have also revealed a description of the alleged offender.

They described the intruder as a Māori or Polynesian male, aged somewhere between 40-60 years old, who is well built.

He wore a dark-coloured basketball-style singlet with thin red piping around the sleeves and collar.

His hair is described as dark-coloured with grey and possibly curly.

The man was also wearing another short-sleeved top under the singlet.

Linda Woods. (Source: Supplied)

“We have every confidence that someone in our Kaikohe community knows this man,” Johnston said.

We are urging you to do the right thing and come forward to us.

“Additionally, if you saw this man around the time of the incident and have any information about him or his movements, please also get in touch.”

They are encouraging anyone with information to call 105, quoting file number 230602/1746.

Information can also be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.