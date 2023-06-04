Auckland's tsunami sirens to be tested today

Auckland's tsunami sirens will undergo biannual testing at midday today, Auckland Council says.

The sirens are located in a number of coastal locations and make a combination of alert sounds and voice instructions advising residents on what to do in a real emergency.

Auckland Council said it was important to remember sirens were not present in all coastal areas in the Auckland region and were not the primary way of informing the public of a tsunami emergency.

Auckland Emergency Management general manager Paul Amaral said in the event of an actual tsunami emergency, an Emergency Mobile Alert would be broadcast to all capable mobile phones.

"As well as sending an Emergency Mobile Alert, we will also get the message out through broadcast on radio, television, news media and social media platforms," he said.

"We encourage people to share official messages with others to make sure the message gets out if needed.

"However, if you are at the coast and feel an earthquake which is long or strong, or see other natural warning signs, evacuate immediately to higher ground without waiting for an official alert."

