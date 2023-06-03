World
AAP

Woman dead, 10yo boy critical following house fire in NSW

46 mins ago
Naomi Richings died in the housefire in Orange.

Naomi Richings died in the housefire in Orange. (Source: Nine)

A woman has died and a man and two boys aged nine and 10 have been hospitalised after their house was gutted by fire in Orange, in the NSW central tablelands.

The older boy was transferred to the Children's Hospital at Westmead and remains in a critical condition after being treated for smoke inhalation.

Emergency crews were called to a home on Pimpala Place just before 6am on Saturday morning after a blaze broke out.

Firefighters arrived at the property to find the house in flames amid reports there were people still inside.

Rescue crews entered the home under "intense fire conditions", rescuing the two children from the blaze, Fire and Rescue NSW said.

The man escaped the fire without help, but the missing woman's body was found after the fire was put out.

NSW Police said the man suffered burns after trying to re-enter the home, while the two children were treated by paramedics for smoke inhalation.

All three were transferred to nearby Orange Base Hospital where the man remains in a serious but stable condition.

One of the boys is also stable at the hospital while the other was transferred to Sydney's Westmead for further treatment.

All four people are believed to be from the same family.

Police and fire investigators are looking into the cause of the incident.

Fire and Rescue NSW Superintendent Adam Dewberry said he couldn't comment on the details surrounding the Orange house fire, but everyone should ensure they had a working smoke alarm fitted in all levels of their homes.

WorldAustralia

SHARE ME

More Stories

Over 800kg of cocaine seized in huge Aus investigation

Over 800kg of cocaine seized in huge Aus investigation

Suspicions were first raised when Australian Federal Police discovered the men's boat had been bought with cash.

Fri, Jun 2

1:43

Drunk allegedly kills mates who tried to stop him drink driving

Drunk allegedly kills mates who tried to stop him drink driving

It's alleged the victims tried to stop their friend by laying down on the road, but the driver took off and drove over them.

Fri, Jun 2

1:36

Uber surge prices to be capped in NSW

Uber surge prices to be capped in NSW

Thu, Jun 1

Court finds Aussie 'war hero' committed war crimes

Court finds Aussie 'war hero' committed war crimes

Thu, Jun 1

Mum chases down man who snatched daughter from Aus playground

Mum chases down man who snatched daughter from Aus playground

Thu, Jun 1

Aus wife jailed for fatally poisoning abusive husband's biscuits

Aus wife jailed for fatally poisoning abusive husband's biscuits

Thu, Jun 1

Latest

Popular

29 mins ago

RNC schedule 1st presidential debate, no guarantee Trump will attend

RNC schedule 1st presidential debate, no guarantee Trump will attend

46 mins ago

Woman dead, 10yo boy critical following house fire in NSW

Woman dead, 10yo boy critical following house fire in NSW

50 mins ago

Hurricanes stun Crusaders with electric second half comeback

Hurricanes stun Crusaders with electric second half comeback

8:57pm

Man shocked with taser 6 times died from enlarged heart, cocaine use

Man shocked with taser 6 times died from enlarged heart, cocaine use

8:53pm

NZ Football own-goal with merch faux pas ahead of FIFA World Cup

NZ Football own-goal with merch faux pas ahead of FIFA World Cup

8:28pm

One dead after crash on private property in Waimate

One dead after crash on private property in Waimate
1
2
3
4
5
6