Prince Harry's High Court appearance set to be ‘extraordinary’

8:15pm

Prince Harry’s upcoming High Court appearance in his lawsuit against a newspaper group is being described as “extraordinary” and the “ultimate interview”.

It will be the first time a senior British royal has given evidence in court for more than 100 years.

It’s something most royals try their best to avoid - being cross-examined in the courtroom.

He’ll be defending accusations he made, saying British tabloid journalists acted unlawfully to obtain stories about him.

Former editor of The Sun David Yelland called the event “extraordinary”.

“I mean it might get more extraordinary as the minutes and hours go by,” he said.

“But it's something that most senior members of the royal family have strived to get nowhere near for a long time because you immediately lose control over the situation, and you're on oath.”

Prince Harry.

Prince Harry. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

He's set to be the first senior member of the Royal family to give evidence in a courtroom for more than 130 years.

"It is the ultimate interview to be interviewed by a prosecutor, cross-examined by a hostile barrister in the witness box,” Yelland said.

“You know, if he's right in what he's claiming, then he stands a good chance of getting what he wants.''

The Duke is saying journalists used illegal phone hacking methods to pry into his private life.

Yelland said that ''if he wins against either The Mail or The Mirror, that is a huge victory for him.”

Prince Harry’s condemnation of the British press has already been well documented in his NetFlix documentary and memoir.

''Prince Harry is fighting many court cases in many different parts of his life, from very many different parts of his life - at the same time,” Yelland said.

“And it's hard to escape the notion that he's using the courts because he knows that when he's in the witness box, he will be believed.”

