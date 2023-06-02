Gang member, 2 others charged after man seriously injured in Akl

A 21-year-old, allegedly a patched member of the Headhunters gang, has been arrested alongside two others after an "incident" that left a man seriously injured in Auckland's CBD on Sunday.

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin said the trio was arrested after "Operation Cobalt teams terminated simultaneous search warrants this morning" following an investigation into the "serious incident".

"Police have been investigating the incident, which initiated in the early hours of Sunday morning near Kitchener Street," he said.

"A 21-year-old patched member of the Headhunters motorcycle gang has been charged, along with two other men, aged 17 and 20.

"The trio are all jointly charged with kidnapping and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm offences.

"The victim in this matter suffered serious injuries. As a result of his ordeal, he is facing a long road to recovery ahead of him.

"They were expected in the Auckland District and Youth Courts this afternoon."

Baldwin said the warrants were carried out in different parts of Auckland, including an address allegedly linked to the Headhunters motorcycle gang in Helensville.

"Our investigation teams have worked hard to bring about today's result, utilising a range of police resources to safely resolve this extremely violent criminal behaviour."

"The investigation is still ongoing, and we cannot rule out further arrests or charges as a result," Baldwin said.