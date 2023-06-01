Wayne Brown media exclusion 'an affront to democratic process'

New Zealand’s media alliance has blasted Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown and his office after they attempted to "cherry-pick" journalists and media outlets from a budget update today.

The mayor is trying to fill a $300m plus shortfall in council coffers. Among Brown's proposals were to sell council's shares in Auckland Airport, and limit a rate rise to 6.7%.

Brown has offered up reinstating funding for social services and the arts, removing $16m cuts for local boards and hiking the pay of bus drivers in return for his plans being accepted by council.

He was to present his latest plans today, but excluded some media - including TVNZ, Newshub and Stuff - from attending.

TVNZ contacted his office a number of times this week attempting to find out when the update was being given.

Brown's media operative Josh Van Veen said the office invited journalists from media outlets who they believed were able to convey the mayor’s message.

Excluded media eventually were allowed into the presentation, but not before journalists who had been allowed into the meeting said they would leave if colleagues from rival outlets weren't given access.

Wayne Brown and his media handler Josh Van Veen (Source: 1News)

Subsequently, the chair of the Media Freedom Committee Richard Sutherland wrote to the mayor, expressing "deep concern about the attempted exclusion of journalists from today's budget presentation in Auckland".

1News' Logan Church tries to speak with Wayne Brown's adviser Max Hardy and press secretary Josh Van Veen (Source: 1News)

"Today’s events are troubling. The media plays a crucial role in informing the public and holding officials accountable. Denying access to journalists compromises the public's right to be informed.

"Furthermore, we are aware that invitations that were issued were selectively targeted to specific journalists. It is imperative to ensure equal opportunities for all bone fide journalists to cover significant public events, irrespective of their perceived affiliations or perspectives.

"To be blunt, it’s unacceptable to cherry-pick journalists based on who you think will give you the easiest ride."

A spokesperson for the mayor said the event was invitation only due to limited capacity.

"It was not a press conference. A decision was made to invite a small handful of media.

"Among those journalists was New Zealand Herald Senior Writer Simon Wilson, so we are surprised that the Mayoral office is being accused of inviting those who we think will give the Mayor an easy ride.

"The content was scheduled to be distributed via social media following the event.

"Staff and guests were disappointed with the conduct of some media who forced their way into the event and disrupted the Mayors speech."

Is this what cherry picking looks like? pic.twitter.com/EiKhrOsbSn — Mayor Wayne Brown (@MayorWayneBrown) May 31, 2023

"Decisions made in the Auckland City budget process hold significant implications for all Aucklanders. Attempting to exclude journalists is an affront to the democratic process and an insult to voters."

TVNZ has a rep on the committee.

Brown said his budget was setting out a path to pay down $2b in debt, keep rates at inflation and protect core services.

“I have come up with a sensible alternative that reduces debt by $2 billion and puts Auckland Council on a path to financial sustainability. It allows us to balance the budget with modest service cuts and low rates rises,” he said.