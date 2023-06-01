Mayor's final Akl budget proposal - rates hike and airport share sale

The sale of Auckland Council's stake in Auckland Airport remains part of Wayne Brown's plans to cut a $375 million deficit, the mayor said, at an update he tried to prevent certain media from attending.

His budget proposal also includes a rates rise of up to 6.7%.

Auckland councillors spent yesterday looking at the mayor's proposals, which had put services and jobs at stake, as well as the council's 18% share in the airport.

Councillors have been divided on the plans.

TVNZ were among a group of media not invited to Brown's update today, before his communications team relented and allowed more journalists in.

Brown’s press secretary Josh Van Veen said the office invited journalists from media outlets who they believed were able to convey the mayor’s message.

After taking a pot-shot at media - which he referred to as "troublemakers" - Brown reiterated his desire to sell the airport stake as part of his budget proposal.

Brown offered up reinstating funding for social services and the arts, removing $16m cuts for local boards and hiking the pay of bus drivers in return for his plans being accepted.

He took a shot at previous councils.

"Covid didn't create the mess we are in. And nor did I. It was irresponsible living beyond our means. And unfortunately, it has caught up with us," he said.

"I also inherited a return cast of councillors, quite a lot of them not financially literate and with a severe aversion to making difficult and unpopular choices."

The city's financial worries were exacerbated by the anniversary weekend floods.