Toxic chlorine gas sees emergency response at Upper Hutt pool

A spill which led to toxic chlorine gas being created has seen a large emergency response at an Upper Hutt pool this afternoon.

The spill, which 1News understands is at a pool facility in Wallaceville, is being tackled by fire crews.

"Another chemical has been mixed with this chlorine creating a toxic environment with chlorine gas," Fire and Emergency NZ said in a statement.

"Because it's a toxic environment, protocols will be followed to establish a setup, make entry in PPE and assess what's gone on and then work with specialist advice to neutralise the spill itself."

An ambulance was also sent to the site, but it's unclear if anyone has suffered ill effects from the spill.