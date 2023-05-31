League
1News

Webster reveals Origin loyalty and 'hatred' of Queensland

By Zion Dayal, 1Sport Reporter
9:30am
Warriors coach Andrew Webster.

Warriors coach Andrew Webster. (Source: Photosport)

Warriors coach Andrew Webster doesn't mince his words when it comes to his State of Origin allegiance.

Rugby League’s greatest rivalry kicks off tonight when Queensland and New South Wales face off in Game 1, Webster doubling down on his "hatred" for the Maroons.

“I’ll be watching it closely, hate Queensland, going for the Blues hard, it’s the best time of the year, Webster said.

“I love it, I get all my food sorted for the night, chicken wings, ribs, couple beers, sit back and just boo Queensland for 80 minutes, I’m kind of not joking how much I hate Queensland.”

The proud New South Welshman worked closely with Blues half Nathan Cleary when he assisted at the Penrith Panthers.

And Webster knows how vital Cleary is for New South Wales to regain the shield.

“He won’t leave any stone unturned that’s for sure in his preparation, the game changer is just how calm he is under pressure, we’ve seen the field goals and things he’s done this year under pressure in the big moments he can ice that,” Webster said.

“I don’t think the Blues have had, since Joey Johns, a seven that picks themselves every year,” Webster said.

Webster kept smiling when acknowledging the birth of his son Max days before the Warriors' clash against the Broncos in Napier.

“He’s going good just before the game little Max, he’ll be watching Origin, he’s a Kiwi now so I don’t know who he is going for, Webster said.

The Warriors face the Dolphins at Mount Smart Stadium this Saturday.

LeagueWarriors

SHARE ME

More Stories

Warriors boss describes McLean Park pitch invasions as 'embarrassing'

Warriors boss describes McLean Park pitch invasions as 'embarrassing'

Cameron George says the multiple pitch invasions during his team's defeat to Broncos could harm Napier's chances of hosting another NRL match.

Sun, May 28

Webster rues errors after Warriors are denied grandstand finish

Webster rues errors after Warriors are denied grandstand finish

Warriors coach has no complaints about the obstruction call which ruled out late try for Marcelo Montoya.

Sun, May 28

Another Warriors comeback comes up just short against Broncos

Another Warriors comeback comes up just short against Broncos

Sat, May 27

Homecoming for Tohu Harris as Warriors welcomed onto Hastings marae

Homecoming for Tohu Harris as Warriors welcomed onto Hastings marae

Fri, May 26

2:02

Adesanya puts Warriors to the test ahead of Broncos clash

Adesanya puts Warriors to the test ahead of Broncos clash

Tue, May 23

1:54

Vatuvei to be released from prison, join Warriors as mentor

Vatuvei to be released from prison, join Warriors as mentor

Thu, May 18

Latest

Popular

6 mins ago

All Loafers Lodge residents accounted for following fire

All Loafers Lodge residents accounted for following fire

17 mins ago

Toxic smoke warning after South Auckland scrapyard fire

0:33

Toxic smoke warning after South Auckland scrapyard fire

18 mins ago

Watch: Chinese fighter jet comes 'aggressively' close to US aircraft

Watch: Chinese fighter jet comes 'aggressively' close to US aircraft

30 mins ago

What will prison life be like for Elizabeth Holmes?

What will prison life be like for Elizabeth Holmes?

44 mins ago

Waimakariri mayor responds to UN conspiracy theories

Waimakariri mayor responds to UN conspiracy theories

58 mins ago

Reward offered after great white shark tag goes missing off NZ

5:33

Reward offered after great white shark tag goes missing off NZ
1
2
3
4
5
6