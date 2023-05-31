Webster reveals Origin loyalty and 'hatred' of Queensland

Warriors coach Andrew Webster doesn't mince his words when it comes to his State of Origin allegiance.

Rugby League’s greatest rivalry kicks off tonight when Queensland and New South Wales face off in Game 1, Webster doubling down on his "hatred" for the Maroons.

“I’ll be watching it closely, hate Queensland, going for the Blues hard, it’s the best time of the year, Webster said.

“I love it, I get all my food sorted for the night, chicken wings, ribs, couple beers, sit back and just boo Queensland for 80 minutes, I’m kind of not joking how much I hate Queensland.”

The proud New South Welshman worked closely with Blues half Nathan Cleary when he assisted at the Penrith Panthers.

And Webster knows how vital Cleary is for New South Wales to regain the shield.

“He won’t leave any stone unturned that’s for sure in his preparation, the game changer is just how calm he is under pressure, we’ve seen the field goals and things he’s done this year under pressure in the big moments he can ice that,” Webster said.

“I don’t think the Blues have had, since Joey Johns, a seven that picks themselves every year,” Webster said.

Webster kept smiling when acknowledging the birth of his son Max days before the Warriors' clash against the Broncos in Napier.

“He’s going good just before the game little Max, he’ll be watching Origin, he’s a Kiwi now so I don’t know who he is going for, Webster said.

The Warriors face the Dolphins at Mount Smart Stadium this Saturday.