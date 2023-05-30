League
Shaun Johnson: 'I want to see out career at Warriors'

By Zion Dayal, 1Sport Reporter
5:24pm
Shaun Johnson.

Shaun Johnson. (Source: Photosport)

New Zealand Warriors playmaker Shaun Johnson today confirmed his league future is at the Warriors.

“If I’m going to play I want to win and I want it to be here," Johnson said.

The 32-year-old is off contact at the end of 2023 and set the record straight as to where he wants to see out his career.

“I don't want to go somewhere for the wrong reasons and if I was to say leave again it wouldn't be right, I don't want to go elsewhere and try and win - I want to win here," said Johnson, who spent three seasons at Cronulla before returning to the Warriors last year and hitting good form this season.

Earlier this month it was reported rival club West Tigers offered Johnson a big-money two-year-deal next season.

“I had some chats with my family and they were sort of telling me I’m stupid," Johnson said with a smile.

“The money is nice, it's quite flattering to have a club come out and show you how bad they want you and that they believe in you.”

While no timeline is set for a decision, he has had conversations with coach Andrew Webster on his future at Mount Smart Stadium.

“All the conversations I’ve had with Shaun is 'let’s sit together at the right time just so we can focus on what we are doing now' because he is in the best form a lot people are saying. The only feedback I’ve had is that he loves it here and wants to win here and loves the Warriors," Webster said.

