Toxic smoke warning after South Auckland scrapyard fire

A toxic smoke warning has been issued to residents in South Auckland after scrap cars caught fire in Favona this morning.

At 12.04am Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) were called to James Fletcher Drive after a large pile of scrap car parts went up in flames.

The scrapyard fire in Favona. (Source: 1News)

On arrival, FENZ found a 49000 cubic metre pile of scrap metal on fire.

Up to 30 trucks and support vehicles have attended the incident throughout this morning.

"The smoke plume that’s coming from the pile is significant and is causing concerning out in our community," FENZ district manager Brad Mosby said.

South Auckland residents were issued an emergency alert, advising them to close doors and windows to avoid "toxic smoke".

Later in the morning, Onehunga residents were also issued the same alert.

(Source: 1News)

Mosby said there wasn't chemicals burning but composites of plastics mixed with the scrap metal causing the toxicity issue.

He said the fire was "under control", but it was a long process to fully put it out.

Aorere College has said it is closed for the day.

No injuries have been reported.

More to come.